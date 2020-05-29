For the second time in two days, United States President Donald Trump mentioned the ongoing border tensions between India and China, going as far as saying that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unhappy with the country's neighbor. Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump reiterated his offer for mediation. However, sources told ANI PM Modi didn't speak to Trump recently.

Background India's infrastructure projects and China's aggressive nature sparked the conflict

Since the beginning of May, tensions between the Asian neighbors have been brewing along the nearly 3,500-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC). India's infrastructure projects miffed China, which saw it as trespassing. But New Delhi clarified it won't halt them and will not let the Chinese change the status quo. Troops of both countries were involved in skirmishes, more than once.

Tweet US is willing and able to mediate, tweeted Trump

While both the countries remained busy with meetings — PM Modi met NSA Ajit Doval, CDS Bipin Rawat, and three service chiefs; Chinese President Xi Jinping told his army to be "prepared" — Trump surprised by tweeting that he was willing to mediate. "The United States is ready, willing, and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute," he tweeted on Wednesday.

What he said Both India and China are unhappy, said Trump

On Thursday, referring to the "big conflict", Trump proclaimed he is liked a lot in India. "I think they like me in India more than the media likes me in this country. And, I like (PM) Modi. I like your prime minister a lot. He is a great gentleman," he added. He then said both countries have huge armies, populations, and both seem unhappy.

Statement Trump claimed he spoke to PM Modi, reports denied it

Trump added, "I can tell you; I did speak to PM Modi. He is not in a good mood about what is going on with China." When asked about his tweet, the US president reiterated that he was willing to mediate. "I would do that (mediate)," he added. But his declaration that he spoke to PM Modi was rubbished by sources.

Claims PM Modi and Trump spoke more than a month ago

People in the know told ANI that the last time Trump and PM Modi spoke was on April 4, 2020, and the conversation was about Hydroxychloroquine. The drug, which is produced in abundance in India, was exported to the US to help in the fight against coronavirus. Sources mentioned MEA's stance on the matter too. The Ministry had said dialog is underway with China.

Statement MEA declared talks are happening through established mechanisms