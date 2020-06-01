Four people have died from Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the nation's Health Ministry confirmed on Monday. Health Minister Eteni Longondo has confirmed a new outbreak of the Ebola virus in the western province of Équateur, around 1,000 kilometers away from an ongoing epidemic in DRC's eastern region. The outbreak has killed over 2,200 in eastern DRC. Here are more details.

Details 5 people tested positive, 4 dead

According to The Telegraph, Équateur Governor Bobo Boloko Bolumbu said five people have tested positive for the deadly hemorrhagic fever in Mbandaka, the capital of the province, since May 18. Among them, four have died, he said. Their samples were sent to DRC's national medical research organization INRB for confirmation. Thereafter, Longondo confirmed that the victims had tested positive for Ebola.

Information 'Don't touch ill or dead people with fever or bleeding'

The governor said, "I ask the population to be calm and to continue to respect hygiene measures. Regularly wash your hands with soap. Don't say greet with your hands. Don't touch ill or dead people who had a fever or bleeding."

Outbreak DRC battles second-deadliest Ebola outbreak in the east

DRC is already battling the world's second-deadliest Ebola outbreak in the North Kivu and Ituri provinces in the east. The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed 3,406 total cases, including 2,243 deaths and 1,166 survivors, in the two provinces. Briefly, in April, the WHO was about to declare an end to the outbreak when a new cluster emerged just three days before the announcement.

Information Cases in Équateur believed to be separate from ongoing outbreak

Reportedly, the new cases in Équateur are thought to be completely separate from the ongoing outbreak in eastern DRC. This is the eleventh Ebola outbreak in the country since the disease was first identified in 1976.

History Ebola virus was first identified in 1976