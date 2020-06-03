After several rounds of meetings between Chinese and Indian militaries didn't douse tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Lieutenant General-level officers will sit on the table on June 6 for conversation. This development was hinted by Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday. He also acknowledged that a "sizeable number of Chinese troops" are present at strategic high-altitude areas.

Context LAC has been heating up since May

Since the beginning of May, Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an eye-to-eye stand-off, over the infrastructure projects which India started in the area. New Delhi said it would continue the work, the ruthlessness of Beijing, notwithstanding. The tensions garnered the attention of the US too, with the chief of the powerful United States House Committee on Foreign Affairs slamming China's aggressive behavior.

What he said Chinese soldiers are present in large numbers, said Rajnath Singh

Acknowledging the situation in Eastern Ladakh for the first time, Singh said the incident happened because both Chinese and Indian sides lay claim to a particular area. "Due to this, there has been disagreement. And the Chinese have come in sizeable numbers (achhi khasi sankhya). But whatever needs to be done, India has also done," he told, adding that talks are underway.

Quote Senior military officers will talk on June 6: Singh

"In today's situation, military talks are going on, and possibly on June 6, talks are going to happen at the level of senior military officers. I spoke to the (Army) chief and others today, and they have informed me," Singh said.

Statement Nothing's better if it's resolved through talks: Singh

Singh said both countries are following the established mechanism. "What can be better if it can be resolved through talks... Be assured," he added. He also confirmed that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) came "farther" into the territory than they usually do. Reports said the soldiers have entered 1-3 kilometer deep into a territory, which India sees as its integral part.

Expectation The idea is to end military activities in the areas

The month-long stalemate didn't arrive at a conclusion even after three rounds of talks between Major General-rank officers, who serve as division-level commanders. For Saturday's highly-anticipated discussion, the Indian side will reportedly be led by Leh-based 14 Corps commander Lt-Gen Harinder Singh. The motive is to amicably halt all military activity in the areas, including those at Pangong Tso and the Galwan Nala.

Do you know? China marshaled soldiers, India matched the build-up