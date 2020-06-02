Honda has launched its budget-range commuter bike, the BS6-compliant CD 110 Dream, in India. It comes at a starting price of Rs. 62,729 and is offered in Standard and Deluxe variants. The motorcycle comes with a refreshed design, a fuel-injected engine, and a host of new features. The company is also providing an industry-first 6-year warranty package for a limited time period.

Design BS6 Honda CD 110 Dream: At a glance

The 2020 Honda CD 110 Dream sits on a diamond frame and has a semi-faired look. It has a flat-type seat, body-colored rear-view mirrors, an attractive paint job with updated graphics. The motorcycle houses an analog instrument console, silver-colored alloy wheels, a chrome cover for the exhaust, and a blacked-out engine. It also gets a DC headlamp and a dedicated engine start/stop switch.

Information Power and performance

The 2020 Honda CD 110 Dream is powered by a 110cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine, which comes mated with a four-speed manual transmission gearbox. In this state, the mill can produce a peak power of 8.79PS at 7,500rpm and a maximum torque of 9.30Nm at 5,500rpm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

In the safety department, the BS6 Honda CD 110 Dream comes equipped with drum brakes on both the front as well as rear wheels. Moreover, with the new headlamp, the bike also gets a pass light switch. To handle suspension duties, the motorbike comes equipped with telescopic forks on the front and spring-loaded hydraulic forks on the rear side.

Information What about the pricing?