German automaker Volkswagen has managed to sell all 1,000 units of its T-Roc SUV in India, in around 40 days. To recall, the premium crossover was brought to our shores in March via the CBU route. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 19.99 lakh and went on sale just before the lockdown was implemented. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Volkswagen T-Roc: At a glance

The Volkswagen T-Roc has an eye-catching front fascia, which includes a chrome-surrounded grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and faux skid plates. On the sides, the crossover is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, and chrome highlights around the windows. Moreover, the SUV runs on dual-tone alloy wheels and gets LED headlamps as well as taillights.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the Volkswagen T-Roc gets a spacious five-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, Vienna leather seats, and a power steering wheel. The SUV houses a fully-digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the car gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, parking sensors, and a tire pressure monitoring system.

Information Power and performance

The Volkswagen T-Roc is powered by a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol TSI engine with cylinder-deactivation technology that is capable of producing 150hp of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on the SUV are taken care of by a seven-speed DSG gearbox as standard.

Pricing What about the pricing?