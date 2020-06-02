Hero Motocorp has launched a new kick-start variant of its BS6-compliant HF Deluxe in India. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 46,800 for the spoked wheel model, and Rs. 47,800 for alloy wheel variants. In terms of design and mechanical specifications, the new model is identical to the self-start HF Deluxe that was introduced in January this year. Here's our roundup.

Design Hero HF Deluxe kick-start: At a glance

The Hero HF Deluxe kick-start is visually similar to the self-start model and comes with a semi-faired design, flat-type seat, black rear-view mirrors, and chrome garnished exhaust pipe. It also comes with an analog instrument console as well as silver-colored alloy wheels, grab rail, and front forks. The motorcycle has a wheelbase of 1,235mm and a curb weight of 112kg.

Internals Power and performance

The BS6 Hero HF Deluxe kick-start comes with a 100cc fuel-injected single-cylinder engine, which is touted to be 9% more fuel-efficient than the BS4 unit. The motor comes paired to a four-speed manual gearbox and generates 7.94hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 8.05Nm. The motorcycle also gets the company's i3S technology (idle start-stop system).

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Hero HF Deluxe kick-start is equipped with drum brakes on both the wheels, along with an integrated braking system for improved braking efficiency. To handle suspension duties, the motorcycle offers telescopic hydraulic forks at the front and two-step adjustable shock absorbers on the rear side.

Information What about the pricing?