-
German automaker Mercedes-Benz has launched its premium SUVs, the GLE 450, and GLE 400d, in India at Rs. 88.80 lakh and Rs. 89.90 lakh, respectively.
These locally-assembled models now join the leagues of GLE 300d, and the GLE 400d Hip Hop Edition trims that were introduced in the country in January this year.
Here's our roundup.
-
Exteriors
Here's a look at the new GLE models
-
Both the Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 and GLE 400d feature a chrome-covered 'A'-shaped grille, a muscular-looking bonnet with sculpted lines, and silver-colored skid plates.
On the sides, the GLE duo gets 20-inch alloy wheels, electronically-powered indicator-mounted ORVMs, roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, and chrome garnishing around the windows.
The SUVs also get multi-beam LED headlamps with DRLs, rain-sensing wipers, and a powered tailgate.
-
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
-
Both the cars offer a spacious cabin with power-adjustable leather seats, four-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
For connectivity, the vehicles come with up to 12.3-inch touchscreen for infotainment, along with the latest MBUX software and wireless charging support.
For safety, they are equipped with a 360-degree parking camera with a hands-free parking feature and blind-spot monitoring.
-
Engine
Power and performance
-
The Mercedes-Benz GLE 400d is powered by a 3.0-liter six-cylinder diesel engine that generates 330hp/700Nm. The mill comes mated to a nine-speed AMT gearbox that sends power to all the four wheels.
Meanwhile, the GLE 450 gets a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder 367hp/500Nm turbo-petrol powertrain along with a 48V mild-hybrid system that can put an extra 22hp of power and 250Nm of torque.
-
Information
What about the pricing?
-
Mercedes-Benz has launched its GLE 450 SUV at Rs. 88.80 lakh while the GLE 400d carries a price-tag of Rs. 89.90 lakh. At this price point, the SUVs take on the likes of Range Rover Sport, Discovery, and Volvo XC90.