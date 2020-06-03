-
Hyundai's newly-launched Creta has emerged as the best-selling car in India during the month of May.
A total of 3,212 units of the mid-range SUV were sold in the period, hence it became the first non-Maruti Suzuki car to top the domestic monthly sales in more than a decade.
The Creta also accounted for nearly half of the total cars Hyundai sold in the Indian market last month.
Information
What about the market scenario?
Though Creta was the best-selling car, Maruti Suzuki dominated the overall Indian market in May by selling a total of 13,865 units. On the best-seller list, the next four ranks were occupied by Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Dzire, Mahindra Bolero, and Maruti Suzuki Eeco, respectively.
Exteriors
Hyundai Creta: At a glance
The BS6 Hyundai Creta SUV comes with an eye-catching front fascia, featuring a chrome-covered horizontal grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and silver-colored skid plates on both the ends.
On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, chrome door handles, and sporty-looking alloy wheels.
It also gets LED headlamps and 433-liters of boot space.
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
Inside, the Creta SUV has a five-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, adjustable seats with fabric upholstery, and a power steering wheel.
The car has a wireless phone charger and houses a 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and BlueLink App.
For safety, it gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, and child safety locks.
Engine
Power and performance
The 2020 Creta is offered in three BS6-compliant engine options: 1.5-liter petrol, 1.5-liter diesel, and 1.4-liter GDI turbo-petrol.
The petrol mill belches out 113bhp/144Nm and comes paired to an IVT automatic transmission gearbox. Meanwhile, the turbo-petrol motor generates 138bhp/242Nm while the diesel engine produces 113bhp/250Nm.
Notably, all three powertrains get a six-speed manual transmission as standard.