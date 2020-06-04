Toyota has officially launched the facelifted version of its premium SUV, the Fortuner, in Thailand. The 2021 model comes with an updated design, refreshed interiors with the latest technology, and a powerful diesel powertrain with greater power output as compared to previous models. In India, the heavy-duty SUV is expected to be launched next year. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2021 Toyota Fortuner: At a glance

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner has an eye-catching look, featuring an updated mesh-pattern grille, refreshed bumpers, new LED headlamps with LED DRLs, sleeker LED tail-lights, and a muscular bonnet. There is also a top-spec 'Legender' variant which sports a split grille, sequential LED turn indicators, and dual-LED projector headlamps. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18/20-inch alloy wheels.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2021 Fortuner offers a seven-seater cabin with ambient lighting, eight-way power-adjustable driver's seat, and a power steering wheel. For connectivity, the car packs a digital instrument cluster, an 8.0-inch (9.0-inch for Legender variant) touchscreen infotainment panel with Apple CarPlay support, a wireless phone charger, and a nine-speaker JBL audio system. For safety, it gets seven airbags, Toyota Safety Sense, and a 360-degree camera.

Engine Power and performance

The 2021 Fortuner comes with a 2.4-liter, four-cylinder diesel mill which generates 150hp/400Nm and an upgraded 2.8-liter diesel motor which makes 204hp of power and 500Nm of torque. In India, the company is expected to offer the new Fortuner with the existing 2.7-liter petrol engine and the aforementioned 2.8-liter diesel motor. Both units are likely to come with a 6-speed manual or automatic powertrain.

Pricing What about the pricing?