Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) has pegged the fuel-efficiency of the BS6-compliant Mahindra XUV300 diesel-manual variant at 20km/liter. The diesel-guzzling model was launched in March this year and carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 8.69 lakh. The company also offers a six-speed AMT version but its mileage figures have not been revealed.

Exteriors BS6 Mahindra XUV300: At a glance

The BS6 Mahindra XUV300 has an eye-catching front fascia with a sleek chrome-covered grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and wider air dams. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, wheel arches, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and alloy wheels. Further, it gets projector headlamps with LED DRLs and LED taillights.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the BS6 XUV300 offers a spacious five-seater cabin featuring a dual-tone dashboard, automatic climate control, a sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. The car comes with a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the SUV gets seven airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and child safety locks.

Engine Power and performance

The XUV300 gets a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter turbo-diesel engine, which generates 117hp of maximum power and 300Nm of peak torque. The mill comes paired to a six-speed manual transmission gearbox. In this state, the crossover offers an ARAI-rated mileage figure of 20km/liter. Notably, in this segment, Hyundai's Venue offers the best fuel efficiency of 23.3km/liter.

Information What about the pricing?