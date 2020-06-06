Kawasaki has issued a recall order for around 1,530 units of Ninja ZX-10R in the US due to a programming fault in the control unit which can cause the engine to backfire. The affected models include the 2019 and 2020 variants of the Ninja ZX-10R, ZX-10R ABS, and ZX-10RT ABS KRT Edition. The recall exercise is expected to begin on June 8.

Information What is the nature of the defect?

In its defect notice, Kawasaki stated that the error in ECU programming can cause the engine to backfire when the quick-shifter is used by the rider during high rpms. Th automaker also noted that repetitive backfiring may cause the air suction valve, which helps reduce engine emissions, to break or deform. Further, with subsequent damage, the issue could even cause a fire.

Design Meanwhile, here's what the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R offers

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R sits on a cast aluminum frame and comes with beefy-looking fairings, all LED lighting setup, a muscular fuel tank, and an attractive paint job. The bike also houses stepped-up seats, a transparent windscreen, and a digital instrument console. Moreover, it has a ground clearance of 145mm and a kerb weight of 206kg.

Information Power and performance

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is powered by a BS6-compliant, liquid-cooled, 998cc DOHC engine, which comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission gearbox. The powertrain generates a peak power of 203PS at 13,500rpm and a maximum torque of 115Nm at 11,200rpm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?