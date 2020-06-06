-
In order to safeguard our environment, both consumers and automakers are slowly but steadily switching to electric mobility.
Today, battery-powered two-wheelers are a favorable prospect, with leading automakers like Hero, Bajaj, and TVS, as well as promising start-ups such as Ather and Okinawa, offering some capable electric scooters.
Here, we list some of the best electric scooters you can currently buy in India.
Scooter #1
TVS iQube: Priced at Rs. 1.15 lakh
TVS iQube has a wide front apron, alloy wheels, and an attractive dual-tone color job. It also sports a digital instrument console with smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth and a charging point.
Under the hood, it is powered by a 4.4kW powertrain which delivers a range of 75km on a single charge and can accelerate from 0-40km/hr in 4.2 seconds.
Scooter #2
Bajaj Chetak Electric: Priced at Rs. 1 lakh
The Bajaj Chetak looks more like a regular scooter with a round LED headlamp, indicator-mounted front apron, flat-type seat, and blacked-out wheels.
It gets a 3.8kW electric motor which delivers a range of 95km in Eco Mode and 85km in the Sport mode.
The scooter also gets a digital instrument console along with disc and drum brakes on the front and rear wheels, respectively.
Scooter #3
Ather 450X: Price starts at Rs. 99,000
The Ather 450X comes with a sleek-yet-sporty front-apron with a mounted LED headlight, blacked-out alloy wheels, and a 7-inch infotainment panel with Bluetooth connectivity.
It is powered by a 2.9kWh Lithium-ion battery pack that churns out around 8bhp of maximum power and 26Nm of peak torque. It promises a range of 85km on a single charge and has disc brakes on both the wheels.
Scooter #4
Hero Electric Optima: Carries a price-tag of Rs. 68,721
The Hero Electric Optima has a sporty look with blacked-out mirrors, body-colored front guard, and drum brakes on both the wheels. It also gets a digital instrument console along with a mobile charging facility.
The scooter runs on a 250W engine, which delivers a range of 50km on a single charge. Meanwhile, the top-spec variant offers a range of 110km.