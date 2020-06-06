In order to safeguard our environment, both consumers and automakers are slowly but steadily switching to electric mobility. Today, battery-powered two-wheelers are a favorable prospect, with leading automakers like Hero, Bajaj, and TVS, as well as promising start-ups such as Ather and Okinawa, offering some capable electric scooters. Here, we list some of the best electric scooters you can currently buy in India.

Scooter #1 TVS iQube: Priced at Rs. 1.15 lakh

TVS iQube has a wide front apron, alloy wheels, and an attractive dual-tone color job. It also sports a digital instrument console with smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth and a charging point. Under the hood, it is powered by a 4.4kW powertrain which delivers a range of 75km on a single charge and can accelerate from 0-40km/hr in 4.2 seconds.

Scooter #2 Bajaj Chetak Electric: Priced at Rs. 1 lakh

The Bajaj Chetak looks more like a regular scooter with a round LED headlamp, indicator-mounted front apron, flat-type seat, and blacked-out wheels. It gets a 3.8kW electric motor which delivers a range of 95km in Eco Mode and 85km in the Sport mode. The scooter also gets a digital instrument console along with disc and drum brakes on the front and rear wheels, respectively.

Scooter #3 Ather 450X: Price starts at Rs. 99,000

The Ather 450X comes with a sleek-yet-sporty front-apron with a mounted LED headlight, blacked-out alloy wheels, and a 7-inch infotainment panel with Bluetooth connectivity. It is powered by a 2.9kWh Lithium-ion battery pack that churns out around 8bhp of maximum power and 26Nm of peak torque. It promises a range of 85km on a single charge and has disc brakes on both the wheels.

Scooter #4 Hero Electric Optima: Carries a price-tag of Rs. 68,721