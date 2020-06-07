To make up for the losses suffered due to the nationwide lockdown, several automakers have hiked the prices of their vehicles. From TVS Jupiter ZX, NTORQ, to Suzuki's Access 125 and Burgman, several popular scooters have become costlier post the lifting of lockdown in India. Here's a look at some of the scooters that have recently received a price hike in the country.

Scooter #1 TVS Jupiter ZX

The TVS Jupiter ZX has received a price hike of Rs. 613, and now retails at Rs. 64,062. It has a metallic-finished body, black alloy wheels, a digital-analog instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, USB charging, and generous under-seat storage. The scooter is powered by a 110cc engine that churns out 7.4hp/8.4Nm and offers drum brakes on both the wheels.

Scooter #2 TVS NTORQ 125

The TVS NTORQ now starts at Rs. 66,885 after receiving a hike of Rs. 910. It features a slightly angular front-apron with an LED headlight, a fully-digital instrument console, and attractive body graphics. It is powered by a fuel-injected 124.8cc single-cylinder powertrain which generates 9.1hp/10.5Nm. For safety, it gets disc brakes on the front wheel and drum brakes on the rear.

Scooter #3 Suzuki Access 125

The Suzuki Access 125 is now dearer by Rs. 1,700 and costs Rs. 68,800. It has a neat-looking front apron, a digital-analog instrument cluster, an LED headlamp, a silent start system, and an external fuel filling cap. It is backed by a 124cc fuel-injected engine, that generates 8.7hp/10Nm. Further, the Access 125 gets disc and drum brakes on the front and rear wheel, respectively.

Scooter #4 Suzuki Burgman Street