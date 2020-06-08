Following in the footsteps of other automakers, TVS has increased the prices of the BS6-compliant Scooty Pep Plus range by Rs. 800. While there is no official word on the price hike, it is seen as a move to make up for the losses suffered during the lockdown period. To recall, the BS6-compliant model was launched in April at Rs. 51,754.

Design BS6 Scooty Pep Plus: At a glance

The BS6 Scooty Pep Plus has a compact yet eye-catching look, with an angular-looking front apron, a halogen headlamp, a 12V USB mobile charging socket, under-seat storage, and an analog instrument console. It features dual-tone body colors along with a backed-out treatment on the grab rail and alloy wheels. Moreover, it has a kerb weight of 95kg and a fuel capacity of 5-liters.

Internals Power and performance

The BS6 TVS Scooty Pep Plus is powered by an air-cooled 87.8cc single-cylinder motor, which comes mated to a CVT gearbox. The powertrain generates a maximum power of 5bhp at 6,500rpm, and a peak torque of 5.8Nm at 4,000rpm. The mill comes with EcoThrust technology, which is touted to offer better pick-up and improved mileage.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the BS6-compliant TVS Scooty Pep Plus comes equipped with drum brakes on both the front as well as rear wheels along with a side stand alarm as standard. And, to handle the suspension duties on the scooter, there are telescopic forks equipped on the front side.

Information What about the pricing?