Bajaj Auto has increased the prices of BS6-compliant Avenger Street 160 and Avenger Cruise 220 by Rs. 1,216 and Rs. 2,500 respectively. The company hasn't revealed the reason for this hike but it could be due to the losses incurred during the lockdown period. To recall, both the models were launched in April and carried a price-tag of Rs. 93,677 and Rs. 1,16,674, respectively.

Design Bajaj Avenger Street 160 and Cruise 220: At a glance

Both the Bajaj Avenger Street 160 and Cruise 220 come with a long-handle style, offering a laid-back riding position and feature retro-styling elements such as a rounded headlamp as well as indicators. The Avenger gets a blacked-out finish, while the Cruise sports a tall transparent windscreen and a heavy chrome treatment on the engine, wheels, and exhaust pipe.

Internals Engine and Power

The Avenger Street 160 is powered by a 160cc single-cylinder, air-cooled fuel-injected engine which generates 14.8bhp of maximum power and 13.7Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the Avenger Cruise 220 runs on a 220cc single-cylinder motor that is capable of churning out a maximum power of 18.7bhp and a peak torque of 17.5Nm. As for transmission, both the models come mated to a five-speed gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

For safety, both the motorcycles are equipped with a 280mm disc brake at the front and a 130mm drum brake on the rear side. They are also accompanied by single-channel ABS as standard. Further, to handle the suspension duties, these motorcycles have telescopic forks at the front and dual shock absorbers on the rear side.

Pricing What about pricing?