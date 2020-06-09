In an attempt to increase sales and make up for the losses suffered during the nationwide lockdown, Maruti Suzuki has announced benefits worth Rs. 48,000 on its five-seater mini-SUV, the S-Presso. Interested buyers can book the car via Maruti Suzuki's website or through the company's Arena retail stores. The S-Presso was launched in India last September at a starting price of Rs. 3.69 lakh.

Information Details about the offer

As part of the offer, buyers of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso can avail a flat discount of Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus worth Rs. 20,000, and some extra benefits worth Rs. 8,000. The offer is likely to be available throughout June.

Exteriors Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: At a glance

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has a boxy design, featuring a chrome-covered grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, silver-colored skid plate, and blacked-out front and rear bumpers. On the sides, it is flanked by body-colored ORVMs as well as door handles, sporty-looking wheel covers, and blacked-out B-pillars. Further, the car has a wheelbase of 2,380mm and a boot space of 270-liters.

Information Power and performance

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 67bhp at 5,500rpm and a peak torque of 90Nm at 3,500rpm. The mill comes mated to an AMT or manual gearbox and promises a mileage of 21.7km/liter.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the S-Presso comes with a spacious five-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, cup-holders at the front, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The mini-SUV gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. Moreover, for safety, it offers features like two airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, child safety locks, and seatbelt reminders.

Information What about the pricing?