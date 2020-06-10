-
BMW India will launch the third-generation X6 SUV in India on June 11, the company has announced via an Instagram post.
The vehicle, to be offered in two trim levels of xLine and M Sport, will arrive in the country as a completely built-up unit.
To recall, the SUV was supposed to be launched earlier this year but got delayed due to the lockdown.
Exteriors
2020 BMW X6: At a glance
The third-generation BMW X6 has an eye-catching front fascia, with the company's signature chrome-covered kidney grille, all-LED lighting setup, trapezoidal air dams, and a sloping roofline.
The xLine trim offers black cladding on the front and rear fenders along with added chrome elements, while the M Sport gets a glossy black treatment and differently designed alloy wheels.
Information
Power and performance
In India, the BMW X6 will be powered by a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that generates 340hp of maximum power and 450Nm of peak torque. The mill comes mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and BMW's xDrive four-wheel-drive system.
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
Inside, the third-generation BMW X6 comes with a luxurious cabin featuring automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, full-leather upholstery, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
For connectivity, it has a digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for BMW's latest iDrive system, and Dynamic Damper Control.
Further, it gets airbags on the front as well as the rear side.
Information
What about the pricing?
The third-generation BMW X6 is expected to carry a price-tag of Rs. 1 crore in India. At this price-point, the SUV will take on the likes of Audi Q8, Mercedes-Benz GLC, and Porsche Cayenne Coupe.