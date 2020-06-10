Triumph Motorcycles is set to launch its Bonneville T100 Black and T120 Black in India on June 12, an official tweet has confirmed. These bikes will come as updated versions of the T100 and T120, featuring a blacked-out finish instead of the shiny chrome garnish we saw on the outgoing models. Meanwhile, mechanically, the Black duo will remain unchanged.

Twitter Post Here's a look at the launch teaser

The timeless icons, reborn in black for a new generation, encapsulating the authentic British style and character.

Launching on June 12th.#TheBlackIcons pic.twitter.com/x1JPDttBU5 — TriumphIndiaOfficial (@IndiaTriumph) June 8, 2020

Design Triumph T100 Black and T120 Black: At a glance

The Triumph Bonneville T100 Black and T120 Black will retain the retro design of their predecessors, featuring a sloping fuel tank, tubular steel frame, and rounded headlamps and turn indicators. However, they will now flaunt a blacked-out finish on the engine, mirrors, indicators, wheels, as well as exhausts. The motorcycles will also get a digital-analog instrument console, LED/halogen headlights, and spoked wheels.

Internals Power and performance

The Bonneville T100 Black is reportedly powered by a BS6-compliant liquid-cooled 900cc motor which is paired to a five-speed gearbox and generates a power of 54bhp and a peak torque of 80Nm. The T120 Black, on the other hand, will get a BS6-compliant 1,200cc liquid-cooled powertrain that comes mated to a six-speed gearbox and makes 79bhp of power and a peak torque of 105Nm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Triumph Bonneville T100 and T120 Black will be equipped with disc brakes. The duo will also get dual-channel ABS, ride-by-wire, and switchable traction control. To handle suspension duties, the naked tourers will be equipped with KYB 41mm forks on the front and KYB twin shocks with adjustable pre-load on the rear side.

Information What about the pricing?