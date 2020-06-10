Hero MotoCorp has increased the price of its popular scooter, the BS6-compliant Hero Pleasure Plus 110 in India. It has received a hike of Rs. 800 and now starts at Rs. 55,600. In fact, in the past few days, some of the leading automakers including TVS Motor Company and Suzuki Motorcycle India have increased the prices of their BS6 scooters.

Design Hero Pleasure Plus 110: At a glance

The Hero Pleasure Plus 110 has a compact look, featuring a neat-looking front apron, a massive rectangular headlamp, dual-textured seat, blacked-out grab rail, and alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tires. It also gets a blacked-out exhaust, side stand indicator, analog speedometer, and a mobile charging point. It is available in seven color options including Midnight Black, Sporty Red, and Pole Star Blue et al.

Information Power and performance

The Hero Pleasure Plus 110 is powered by a BS6-compliant 110cc air-cooled 4-stroke engine that produces a maximum power of 8.04bhp at 7,000rpm and peak torque of 8.7Nm at 5,500rpm. For transmission duties, it gets a CVT gearbox.

Safety On the road

Notably, the Hero Pleasure Plus 110 comes equipped with a 130mm drum brake on the front as well as the rear wheels. There is also Combined Braking System (CBS) on offer for better road handling. Further, the scooter houses spring-loaded telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear to handle the suspension duties.

Information What about the cost?