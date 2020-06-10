Just hours ahead of its launch in India, BMW's X6 coupe-SUV has been spotted plying on roads sans any camouflage. It will arrive on our shores via the Completely Built-up Unit (CBU) route. As per some reports, the premium car will be offered in xLine and M Sport trims. It will be available with a single powertrain option, sporting a BS6-ready 3.0-liter turbo-petrol engine.

Exteriors Next-generation BMW X6: At a glance

The next-generation BMW X6 has an eye-catching front fascia, with the company's signature chrome-covered kidney grille, twin-pod headlamps comprising BMW Laserlight, optional adaptive LED headlights, trapezoidal air dams, and a sloping roofline. It also gets a refreshed front bumper, LED DRLs, wraparound LED tail-lights, Y-shaped spoked alloy wheels, blacked-out design elements, and an optional M Sport exhaust system.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the next-generation BMW X6 has a cabin with Vernasca leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, and power seats. The car also gets two 12.3-inch displays for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment, along with BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant and Bowers & Wilkins 3D audio system with 20 speakers. For safety, there are front and rear side airbags.

Engine Power and performance

Under the hood, the India-specific BMW X6 is expected to pack a BS6-compliant 3.0-liter, six-cylinder turbo-petrol mill, which generates 335bhp of maximum power and 450Nm of peak torque. To handle the transmission duties, there is an eight-speed Steptronic gearbox that sends power to all the four wheels via the company's xDrive four-wheel-drive system.

Information What about the pricing?