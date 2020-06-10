Bajaj Auto has increased the price of its BS6-compliant Pulsar 220F motorcycle in India. The tourer has become costlier by Rs. 2,503 and it now retails at Rs. 1.20 lakh. To recall, it was launched in India in April and comes with an updated fuel-injected, BS6-ready 220cc engine. However, in terms of design and features, it is the same as its BS4 counterpart.

Design BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 220F: At a glance

The BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 220F has a sporty semi-faired look, featuring dual-tone body colors, split seats, muscular front apron, and vertically stacked projector headlamps. It also gets an up-swept exhaust pipe along with a blacked-out engine and alloy wheels. Moreover, the bike houses a digital-analog instrument console and is available in two color options: Black/Blue and Black/Red.

Information Power and performance

The 2020 Bajaj Pulsar 220F is powered by a fuel-injected 220cc single-cylinder DTS-i engine that comes mated to a five-speed gearbox. The motor is capable of generating 20.1bhp of maximum power and 18.5Nm of peak torque.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

For riders' safety, the Pulsar 220F comes equipped with a 280mm disc brake at the front and a 230mm disc brake on the rear side. The company has also offered single-channel ABS as standard. To handle suspension duties, the tourer houses telescopic forks at the front and a five-way adjustable Nitrox shock absorber on the rear side.

Information What about the pricing?