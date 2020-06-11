-
Triumph's premium sports tourer, the 2020 Street Triple RS, will get a price-hike of around Rs. 50,000 from June 15.
The dealers have claimed that the bike's ex-showroom price will go up by around Rs. 25,000, which will further increase the on-road price by Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 25,000.
To recall, the motorcycle was launched in April at Rs. 11.13 lakh.
Design
2020 Triumph Street Triple RS: At a glance
The 2020 Street Triple RS has an eye-catching look with an aluminum beam twin-spar frame, a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and blacked-out alloy wheels.
The motorcycle houses a TFT instrument panel, a twin-headlamp design, and an all-LED lighting setup.
It has a fuel capacity of 17.4-liters and a dry weight of 166kg.
Information
Power and performance
The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS is powered by a BS6-compliant 765cc liquid-cooled DOHC powertrain which generates 123PS of maximum power at 11,750rpm, and a peak torque of 79Nm at 9,350rpm. There is a six-speed manual gearbox to handle transmission duties on the motorcycle.
Safety
What about safety and suspension setup?
In the braking department, the motorcycle comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, traction control, and five riding modes including Track, Rain, Road, Sports, and Rider.
To handle suspension duties, it gets Showa's 41mm upside-down big piston forks at the front, and Ohlins' STX40 fully-adjustable piggyback reservoir suspension unit on the rear side.
Information
What about the pricing?
The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS was launched in India in April at a price of Rs. 11.13 lakh - the same as the outgoing 2019 model. However, the sports tourer is now set to receive a price-hike of around Rs. 50,000 from June 15.