BMW has launched the third-generation X6 in the Indian market at an introductory price of Rs. 95 lakh. The vehicle is offered in two variants, namely xLine and M Sport. The model arrives in the country as a completely built-up unit and is already up for booking. The SUV was supposed to be launched in early 2020 but got delayed due to the lockdown.

Exteriors 2020 BMW X6: At a glance

The new X6 comes in a different avatar with a larger chrome-covered kidney grille, adaptive LED headlights, aggressive air dams and lip spoiler with a sloping roofline. The M Sport version looks sportier with high-gloss exterior trim, a unique exhaust system and larger alloy wheels. Meanwhile, the xLine looks more traditional with grey body cladding, a roof rail and a subtle front bumper.

Comfort A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the SUV had received some standout features such as four-zone automatic climate control, panorama glass roof, rich leather upholstery and an optional Harman Kardon Surround Sound System. In terms of connectivity, it houses a fully digital instrument cluster, BMW's latest iDrive system, steering wheel paddle shifters and launch control. Safety feature includes BMW's xDrive system and airbags on both ends of the cabin.

Engine Power and performance

The BMW X6 is powered by the xDrive 40i 3.0-liter, six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that churns out 340hp of maximum power and 450Nm of peak torque. Mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, the X6 can reach from 0-100kmph in 5.5 seconds. It is available in Riverside Blue Metallic, Carbon Black, Manhattan Metallic, Artic Grey, Mineral White, Flamenco Red Brilliant Effect, Sophisto Grey Brilliant Effect, Black Sapphire and Alpine White colors.

Information What about pricing?