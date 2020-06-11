BMW is considering to launch the long-wheelbase variant of its 3 Series sedan in India sometime around mid-2021, according to Autocar. The more comfort-oriented model will arrive as a replacement to the now-discontinued 3 GT trim. The 2020 BMW 3 Series LWB is already on sale in China, but India will be the first market to receive the right-hand-drive version of the sedan.

Styling 2020 BMW 3 Series LWB: At a glance

The BMW 3 Series LWB offers a kidney chrome grille along with a sculpted bonnet and LED headlights. The sides are flanked by sporty-looking alloys, sharp body lines, and blacked-out B-pillars as well as ORVMS. On the rear, it gets an LED tail lamp with dual exhausts. Notably, the LWB model, with a wheelbase of 2,961mm, is significantly longer than the standard 3 Series.

Comfort Inside the cabin

Inside, the sedan comes with leather upholstery, three-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and ambient lighting. With a longer wheelbase, the legroom is also likely to increase by 43mm. It also offers an all-digital cluster with iDrive system and a 12.3inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Engine Power and performance

In India, the 2020 BMW 3 Series LWB will be introduced in a single 330Li variant. As for engine options, the company is like to offer two powertrain options. First, there will be a BS6-ready 2.0-liter turbo petrol that will generate 258hp of maximum power. The company is also likely to offer a 20d diesel variant that will make 190hp of power.

Information Pricing and availability