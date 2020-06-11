TVS Motor Company has hiked the price of its BS6-compliant Apache RTR 180 in India. The motorcycle has become costlier by Rs. 2,500 and it now carries a price-tag of Rs. 1,03,950. To recall, it was launched in India in March and packs a fuel-injected BS6-ready 177.4cc engine. However, when it comes to specifications, it is the same as its BS4 counterpart.

Design BS6 TVS Apache RTR 180: At a glance

The BS6-compliant Apache RTR 180 sits on a double-cradle frame and features a naked sports design with a muscular-looking fuel tank, stepped-up seat, an upward-bent exhaust pipe, and eye-catching graphics. The motorbike houses a digital-analog instrument console, a halogen headlamp, and an LED tail-light. Moreover, it has a kerb weight of 141kg, a wheelbase of 1,300mm, and a ground clearance of 170mm.

Information Power and performance

The BS6-compliant Apache RTR 180 is powered by a fuel-injected 177.4cc single-cylinder air-cooled powertrain that comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. It generates 16.5bhp of maximum power at 8,500rpm and 15.5Nm of peak torque at 7,000rpm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

Apart from dynamic features, the company has not neglected rider's safety as the TVS Apache RTR 180 comes with disc brakes on both front and rear wheels along with single-channel ABS as standard. To handle suspension duties, the motorcycle comes equipped with telescopic forks at the front and monotube inverted gas-filled shox (MIG) with spring aid on the rear side.

Information What about the pricing?