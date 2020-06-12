German automaker BMW has unveiled its 2021 X5 45e Plug-In Hybrid SUV in the USA. A successor to the X5 40e PHEV, the vehicle has a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder petrol mill coupled with an electric motor, and three driving modes- Hybrid, Electric, and Sport. However, there are no details about its availability in India. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2021 BMW X5 45e Plug-In Hybrid: At a glance

The 2021 BMW X5 45e Plug-In Hybrid has an eye-catching front fascia with the company's signature kidney grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and a silver-colored skid plate at the front. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and run-flat alloy wheels with a wheelbase of 2,975mm. For lighting, it gets adaptive LED headlamps and fog lights.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The X5 45e Plug-In Hybrid offers a five-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, powered and heated front seats, automatic climate control, and multifunctional power steering wheel. For connectivity, it gets the latest iDrive system and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. There is also a wireless-charging facility. Further, there are blind-spot monitors and a rear-view camera.

Engine Power and performance

The X5 45e Plug-In Hybrid is powered by a 3.0-liter petrol powertrain coupled with an electric motor. The hybrid mill generates 395bhp and 600Nm of torque. It is paired to an eight-speed Steptronic automatic gearbox that sends power to all four wheels. The car gets three drive modes- Hybrid, Electric, and Sport, and the driver can shift between full eco and full performance modes.

Information What about the pricing?