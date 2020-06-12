-
German automaker BMW has unveiled its 2021 X5 45e Plug-In Hybrid SUV in the USA.
A successor to the X5 40e PHEV, the vehicle has a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder petrol mill coupled with an electric motor, and three driving modes- Hybrid, Electric, and Sport. However, there are no details about its availability in India.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
2021 BMW X5 45e Plug-In Hybrid: At a glance
The 2021 BMW X5 45e Plug-In Hybrid has an eye-catching front fascia with the company's signature kidney grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and a silver-colored skid plate at the front.
On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and run-flat alloy wheels with a wheelbase of 2,975mm.
For lighting, it gets adaptive LED headlamps and fog lights.
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
The X5 45e Plug-In Hybrid offers a five-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, powered and heated front seats, automatic climate control, and multifunctional power steering wheel.
For connectivity, it gets the latest iDrive system and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. There is also a wireless-charging facility.
Further, there are blind-spot monitors and a rear-view camera.
Engine
Power and performance
The X5 45e Plug-In Hybrid is powered by a 3.0-liter petrol powertrain coupled with an electric motor.
The hybrid mill generates 395bhp and 600Nm of torque. It is paired to an eight-speed Steptronic automatic gearbox that sends power to all four wheels.
The car gets three drive modes- Hybrid, Electric, and Sport, and the driver can shift between full eco and full performance modes.
Information
What about the pricing?
BMW will reveal the pricing and availability details of the 2021 X5 45e Plug-In Hybrid SUV in India, in the coming days. Evidently, it will carry a suitable premium over the base X5 which starts at Rs. 73.3 lakh.