BMW has added a new M50d variant to its existing X7 line-up. The three-row SUV arrives as the range-topping model, positioned above the 30d DPE, 30d DPE Signature, and 40i M Sport. It is priced at Rs. 1.63 crore and features a bunch of M Sport-specific changes inside and out. Notably, the car has been brought in as a completely built-up unit.

BMW X7 M50d: At a glance

With an angular front bumper and larger exhaust ports, the M50d looks way sportier than the other models in the line-up. It has received a newly designed larger alloy wheel, along with an M Sport exhaust system and M Sport brake with blue calipers. It also gets body-colored side skirting and wheel arches along with gloss black trim around the windowsills and roof rails.

Inside the cabin

Inside, the BMW X7 M50d features a ton of M Sport elements including a steering wheel, leather upholstery, and illuminated door sills. A 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch central display come as standard with Apple CarPlay support. Moreover, the cabin also gets a three-piece glass sunroof, five-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, wireless charging, autonomous parking, and a 360-degree camera.

Power and performance

The BMW X7 M50d is powered by a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder quad-turbocharged diesel engine that churns out 400hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 760Nm. The motor comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission gearbox along with the xDrive all-wheel-drive system. The seven-seater goes from 0-100km/h in 5.4 seconds and has a top speed of 250km/h.

What about pricing?