Bajaj Auto has increased the prices of four of its BS6-compliant motorcycles in India- the CT100, CT110 KS Alloy, Platina 100 KS Alloy, and Platina 110 H-Gear, by up to Rs. 2,350. To recall, the commuter motorcycles had seen a price-hike of Rs. 6,000-7,000, following the switch to the new emission norms in April this year. Here's a look at the new prices.

Bike #1 Bajaj CT100

The price of the Bajaj CT100 now starts at Rs. 42,790 after receiving a hike of Rs. 1,497. The commuter bike sits on a tubular frame, offering a naked street design, flat-type seat, alloy wheels, and an analog instrument panel. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 102cc single-cylinder engine that can churn out 7.9PS/8.34Nm. For safety, it gets drum brakes on both sides.

Bike #2 Bajaj CT110 KS Alloy

The Bajaj CT110 KS Alloy has received a hike of Rs. 1,498 and now carries a price tag of Rs. 48,410. The motorcycle has a minimalistic look, featuring a blacked-out finish on the alloys, telescopic forks, and the engine area. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 115cc single-cylinder engine that churns out 8.6PS of maximum power and 9.81Nm of peak torque.

Bike #3 Bajaj Platina 100 KS Alloy

The Bajaj Platina 100 KS Alloy has seen a price-hike of Rs. 1,498 and it now retails at Rs. 49,261. The budget-commuter bike gets a chrome-covered engine, silvered alloys, blacked-out ORVMs, and an analog instrument console. It runs on a fuel-injected 102cc engine, which churns out 7.9PS/8.34Nm. Moreover, for safety, there are drum brakes for both the wheels.

Bike #4 Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear