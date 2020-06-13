-
Bajaj Auto has increased the prices of four of its BS6-compliant motorcycles in India- the CT100, CT110 KS Alloy, Platina 100 KS Alloy, and Platina 110 H-Gear, by up to Rs. 2,350.
To recall, the commuter motorcycles had seen a price-hike of Rs. 6,000-7,000, following the switch to the new emission norms in April this year.
Here's a look at the new prices.
-
-
Bike #1
Bajaj CT100
-
The price of the Bajaj CT100 now starts at Rs. 42,790 after receiving a hike of Rs. 1,497.
The commuter bike sits on a tubular frame, offering a naked street design, flat-type seat, alloy wheels, and an analog instrument panel.
It is powered by a BS6-compliant 102cc single-cylinder engine that can churn out 7.9PS/8.34Nm. For safety, it gets drum brakes on both sides.
-
Bike #2
Bajaj CT110 KS Alloy
-
The Bajaj CT110 KS Alloy has received a hike of Rs. 1,498 and now carries a price tag of Rs. 48,410.
The motorcycle has a minimalistic look, featuring a blacked-out finish on the alloys, telescopic forks, and the engine area.
It is powered by a BS6-compliant 115cc single-cylinder engine that churns out 8.6PS of maximum power and 9.81Nm of peak torque.
-
Bike #3
Bajaj Platina 100 KS Alloy
-
The Bajaj Platina 100 KS Alloy has seen a price-hike of Rs. 1,498 and it now retails at Rs. 49,261.
The budget-commuter bike gets a chrome-covered engine, silvered alloys, blacked-out ORVMs, and an analog instrument console.
It runs on a fuel-injected 102cc engine, which churns out 7.9PS/8.34Nm. Moreover, for safety, there are drum brakes for both the wheels.
-
Bike #4
Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear
-
The Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear is now priced at Rs. 62,899 after receiving a price-hike of Rs. 2,349.
The motorcycle comes with refreshed alloy wheels, dual-tone body colors, and a digital-analog instrument console.
It is powered by a 115.45cc fuel-injected engine which generates 8.6PS/9.81Nm. For safety, it offers a disc brake on the front side and a drum brake on the rear.