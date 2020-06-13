Maruti Suzuki has launched the BS6-compliant Celerio S-CNG variant at a starting price of Rs. 5.60 lakh. The five-seater hatchback is offered in VXi and VXi (O) trims along with a Tour H2 variant for fleet operators. It arrives as part of Maruti Suzuki's 'Mission Green Million' program wherein the company aims to sell 1 million green vehicles in the next couple of years.

Looks BS6 Maruti Suzuki Celerio S-CNG: At a glance

The Celerio S-CNG looks identical to the fuel-based model with a sleek grille on the front, tall body-colored bumpers, back door garnish, and wrap-around headlamps. The roof ends with a curve on the simple tailgate in the rear while the sides are characterized by body-colored B-pillars, ORVMs, as well as door handles. Further, the small hatchback maintains a wheelbase of 2,425mm.

Comfort Inside the cabin

For its size, the Celerio offers good legroom and impressive headroom. The dual-tone interior is paired with fabric upholstery and basic equipment. It misses out on an infotainment system but manages to offer a manual air conditioner along with front and rear power windows. For safety, it gets dual airbags in the front, crash sensors, engine immobilizer, and speed sensing auto door lock feature.

Engine Power and performance

The Celerio S-CNG is powered by the same 1.0 three-cylinder engine that comes equipped with dual interdependent ECUs and an intelligent injection system. The engine has been tuned to meet the BS6 standard and churn out 66hp of power and 90Nm of peak torque. The car comes in a five-speed manual or AMT gearbox and offers a claimed mileage of 21.63km/l.

Information Finally, what's the pocket-pinch?