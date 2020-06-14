Harley-Davidson has reduced the price of the BS6 Street Rod in India by Rs. 56,000, making its second most affordable motorcycle all the more appealing. With this discount, the street racer is now available at Rs. 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Notably, the offer is available for a limited period and is applicable only to the Vivid Black variant. Here are more details.

Design Harley Davidson Street Rod: At a glance

The BS6-ready Harley Davidson Street Rod sits on a black cast aluminum frame and provides a low slung stance. It comes equipped with a black headlamp cowl, drag-style handlebar with bar-end mirrors, an LED tail lamp, and a digital-analog instrument console. The tourer offers a ground clearance of 205mm and tips the scales at around 230kg.

Internals Engine and Power

The Street Rod's heart is a BS6-compliant 749cc liquid-cooled, Revolution X V-Twin engine that can generate 65Nm of peak torque at 4,000rpm. It also comes with enhanced intake ports and camshafts, and a higher compression ratio of 12:1 to deliver 18% more horsepower and 8% more torque than its more affordable cousin, the Harley-Davidson Street 750 that is powered by the same 749cc engine.

Information On the road: Brakes and suspension

The Street Rod gets disc brakes on both ends with single-channel ABS as standard. For handling suspension duties, it comes with 43mm inverted forks on the front and rear piggyback shocks to offer increased suspension travel and a greater lean angle.

Pocket pinch Harley-Davidson is also offering special prices for armed forces personnel