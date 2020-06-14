-
Following the switch to BS6 emission norms, several automakers have started using turbocharged petrol engines in place of conventional ones because of their efficiency.
Cars having these engines provide greater power density and increased fuel efficiency while still maintaining the same displacement as the naturally aspirated mill.
Here's a look at some of the best affordable turbocharged petrol cars available in India right now.
Car #1
Tata Nexon: Price starts at Rs. 6.95 lakh
The Tata Nexon has an eye-catching dual-tone finish with a cascading grille, sporty-looking alloy wheels, projector headlamps, and a sunroof.
The cabin gets fabric upholstery, a power steering wheel, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and two airbags as standard for safety.
Under the hood, it is powered by a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine that comes mated to a six-speed gearbox and makes 120hp/170Nm.
Car #2
Hyundai Venue: Priced Rs. 8.46 lakh onwards
-
The Hyundai Venue sports an elegant front fascia with a chrome-covered grille, sleek LED headlamps, and a fairly long wheelbase of 2,500mm.
Inside, it offers a sunroof, automatic climate control, a touchscreen infotainment panel, and two airbags for safety.
It is powered by a 1.0-liter powertrain which generates 120hp/172Nm and comes mated to a six-speed manual or seven-speed DCT transmission gearbox.
Car #3
Skoda Rapid: Has a starting price of Rs. 7.49 lakh
Skoda's premium compact sedan, the Rapid, comes with a chrome-covered vertical slat grille, radial alloy wheels, and adjustable headlamps.
Inside, it gets a five-seater cabin with automatic climate control, rear AC vents, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and two airbags.
It runs on a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill which comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission gearbox and makes 110hp/175Nm.
Car #4
Volkswagen Polo: Price starts from Rs. 8.02 lakh
The Polo has a neat-looking front fascia, comprising a chrome grille with honeycomb patterns, smoked headlamps, and alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tires.
The cabin offers an adjustable driver's seat, a steering wheel with cruise control, a touchscreen infotainment panel, and dual airbags.
Under the hood, it gets a 1.0-liter engine which generates 110hp/175Nm and comes mated to a six-speed gearbox.