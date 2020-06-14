-
Maruti Suzuki has started offering special benefits of up to Rs. 55,000 on some of its best-selling cars in India.
Apart from Vitara Brezza and Ertiga MPV, the company is offering exchange bonuses, cash and corporate discounts, and relief support for COVID-19 pandemic frontline workers on all cars sold at the company's Arena dealerships across the country.
Here are more details.
Car #1
Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Price starts from Rs. 5.89 lakh
The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is being offered with benefits of up to Rs. 55,000.
It has a stylish front fascia, featuring a chrome-covered grille, sloping roofline, alloy wheels, and projector headlamps.
Inside, the cabin gets fabric upholstery, a touchscreen infotainment panel, and two airbags.
Further, the compact sedan is powered by a 90hp 1.2-liter petrol engine that comes mated to a five-speed manual/AMT gearbox.
Car #2
Maruti Suzuki Swift: Price begins at Rs. 5.19 lakh
All variants of the Maruti Suzuki Swift are available with benefits of up to Rs. 50,000. The popular hatchback sports a cascading grille, LED headlamps, and sporty looking alloy wheels.
Inside, it gets a five-seater cabin with automatic climate control, keyless entry, touchscreen infotainment panel, and dual airbags for safety.
It is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 83hp of power.
Car #3
Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Priced at Rs. 4.41 lakh onwards
The Celerio is getting discounts and benefits of up to Rs. 48,000.
It has a minimalistic look featuring a narrow cascading grille, LED headlamps, and alloy wheels. Inside, it gets a five-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a height-adjustable driver's seat, and a touchscreen infotainment panel. There are also twin airbags for safety.
Under the hood, the hatch packs a BS6-compliant 68hp 1.0-liter engine.
Car #4
Maruti Suzuki Alto: Price starts at Rs. 2.95 lakh
Maruti Suzuki is offering benefits of up to Rs. 38,000 on the Alto 800 this month. The compact family car sports a minimalistic design featuring a trapezoidal grille, halogen headlamps, and 12-inch wheels.
Inside, it gets a five-seater cabin with dual-tone interiors, a power steering wheel, and twin airbags.
The car is powered by a 0.8-liter petrol engine that makes 48hp of power.