Maruti Suzuki has started offering special benefits of up to Rs. 55,000 on some of its best-selling cars in India. Apart from Vitara Brezza and Ertiga MPV, the company is offering exchange bonuses, cash and corporate discounts, and relief support for COVID-19 pandemic frontline workers on all cars sold at the company's Arena dealerships across the country. Here are more details.

Car #1 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Price starts from Rs. 5.89 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is being offered with benefits of up to Rs. 55,000. It has a stylish front fascia, featuring a chrome-covered grille, sloping roofline, alloy wheels, and projector headlamps. Inside, the cabin gets fabric upholstery, a touchscreen infotainment panel, and two airbags. Further, the compact sedan is powered by a 90hp 1.2-liter petrol engine that comes mated to a five-speed manual/AMT gearbox.

Car #2 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Price begins at Rs. 5.19 lakh

All variants of the Maruti Suzuki Swift are available with benefits of up to Rs. 50,000. The popular hatchback sports a cascading grille, LED headlamps, and sporty looking alloy wheels. Inside, it gets a five-seater cabin with automatic climate control, keyless entry, touchscreen infotainment panel, and dual airbags for safety. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 83hp of power.

Car #3 Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Priced at Rs. 4.41 lakh onwards

The Celerio is getting discounts and benefits of up to Rs. 48,000. It has a minimalistic look featuring a narrow cascading grille, LED headlamps, and alloy wheels. Inside, it gets a five-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a height-adjustable driver's seat, and a touchscreen infotainment panel. There are also twin airbags for safety. Under the hood, the hatch packs a BS6-compliant 68hp 1.0-liter engine.

Car #4 Maruti Suzuki Alto: Price starts at Rs. 2.95 lakh