Triumph Motorcycles India has announced that its upcoming high-end adventure tourer, the Tiger 900, will be launched in India on June 19. Meanwhile, the company is accepting pre-orders for the motorcycle for a token amount of Rs. 50,000. To recall, the vehicle was expected to launch in May but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's our take.

Information What about the pricing?

The Tiger 900 will get three variants- GT, Rally, and Rally Pro. While the base GT model is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs. 12 lakh, the top-spec Rally Pro variants expected to be priced around Rs. 15 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

Design Triumph Tiger 900: At a glance

The Triumph Tiger 900 sits on a tubular steel frame and sports a naked design. It gets a tall windscreen, slightly stepped-up seats, a slim LED headlamp, and an upswept exhaust. The off-road friendly Rally variant sports wire-spoked wheels wrapped in tubeless tires, while the GT model comes with alloy wheels. Moreover, it has a digital instrument console with turn-by-turn navigation and GoPro control.

Internals Power and performance

The Triumph Tiger 900 is powered by a BS6-compliant 888cc liquid-cooled DOHC engine that churns out 94bhp of maximum power at 8,750rpm and 87Nm of peak torque at 7,250rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual gearbox. The motorcycle comes with as many as five riding modes including Rain, Road, Off-Road, Sport, and Rider (user-configurable).

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?