Triumph Motorcycles has officially launched its Bonneville T100 Black and Bonneville T120 Black models at Rs. 8.87 lakh and Rs. 9.97 lakh, respectively, which is the same as their standard counterparts. The T100 Black is available in Jet Black and Matt Black while the latter comes in Jet Black and Matt Graphite options. Notably, the bookings for the duo have commenced across the country.

Design Triumph Bonneville T100 Black and T120 Black: At a glance

The Triumph Bonneville T100 Black and T120 Black offer a retro design, quite like the vanilla models, and feature a double-cradle chassis, sloping fuel tank, rounded headlights and turn indicators. However, they now flaunt a blacked-out finish on the mirrors, indicators, grab rails, engine, exhausts, as well as wheels. The bikes also get a digital-analog instrument console, spoked wheels, and LED/halogen headlamps.

Internals Power and performance

The Bonneville T100 Black is powered by a BS6-compliant 900cc parallel-twin motor which is paired to a five-speed gearbox and generates 55hp of power and a peak torque of 77Nm. The T120 Black, on the other hand, gets a BS6-compliant 1,200cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin powertrain that comes mated to a six-speed gearbox and makes 80hp of power and a peak torque of 107Nm.

Safety What about safety and suspensions setup?

To ensure the rider's safety, the Triumph Bonneville T100 and T120 Black come equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels. They also get dual-channel ABS, ride-by-wire, engine immobilizer, and switchable traction control. To handle suspension duties, the two motorcycles come equipped with KYB 41mm telescopic forks on the front and KYB twin shocks with adjustable pre-load on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?