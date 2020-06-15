Jawa Motorcycles has revealed the specifications of the BS6-compliant Jawa Classic and Jawa Forty Two. They are the first such bikes in India that come with cross port technology which helps the vehicles retain their twin exhaust feature. To recall, the prices of the BS6 models were announced in March but they have now become costlier by up to Rs. 9,928.

Design Jawa and Jawa Fort Two: At a glance

The Jawa duo comes with a retro look, sporting flat-type seats, rounded headlamp as well as indicators, spoked wheels, and twin exhausts. The Classic model gets a chrome treatment on the fuel tank and rear-view mirrors while the Jawa Forty Two gets a matte-finished color and a digital-analog instrument console. These bikes weigh at 172kg, making them slighter heavier than their BS4 counterparts.

Information Power and performance

Both the Jawa Classic and Jawa Forty Two are powered by a liquid-cooled BS6-compliant 293cc single-cylinder engine, which generates 26.14bhp of maximum power and 27.05Nm of peak torque. For transmission duties, both the models come equipped with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Jawa and Jawa Forty Two are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with single-channel ABS to avoid skidding on roads. Suspension duties on these two motorcycles are handled by telescopic forks at the front and a twin-shock unit on the rear side.

Information What about the pricing?