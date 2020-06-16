German automaker Porsche has launched the Panamera 4 10 Years Edition in India to celebrate 10 years of the model's production. It carries a price tag of Rs. 1.60 crore and is based on the Panamera 4 all-wheel-drive variant. The special edition packs the same engine as the regular model but offers a refreshed design.

Exteriors Panamera 4 10 Years Edition: At a glance

Panamera 4 10 Years Edition has an eye-catching look, featuring a sporty bonnet with the company's emblem, blacked-out grille, and Matrix LED headlamps with Porsche Dynamic Light System. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out ORVMs, B-pillars, and 21-inch alloy wheels with white gold finishing. There is also a special 'Panamera10' badging on the front door.

Information Power and performance

Quite like the regular model, Panamera 4 10 Years Edition uses a 3-liter DOHC V6 engine which generates 330hp/450Nm and comes mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The vehicle can accelerate from 0-100km/hr in 5.3 seconds and offers a top speed of 262km/hr.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Panamera 4 10 Years Edition has a spacious cabin with a panoramic sunroof, soft close doors, automatic climate control, heated seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel. For connectivity, it has a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a Bose audio system. It also gets parking assist feature, lane change assist, and multiple airbags.

Information What about the pricing?