-
German automaker Porsche has launched the Panamera 4 10 Years Edition in India to celebrate 10 years of the model's production.
It carries a price tag of Rs. 1.60 crore and is based on the Panamera 4 all-wheel-drive variant. The special edition packs the same engine as the regular model but offers a refreshed design.
-
-
Exteriors
Panamera 4 10 Years Edition: At a glance
-
Panamera 4 10 Years Edition has an eye-catching look, featuring a sporty bonnet with the company's emblem, blacked-out grille, and Matrix LED headlamps with Porsche Dynamic Light System.
On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out ORVMs, B-pillars, and 21-inch alloy wheels with white gold finishing. There is also a special 'Panamera10' badging on the front door.
-
Information
Power and performance
-
Quite like the regular model, Panamera 4 10 Years Edition uses a 3-liter DOHC V6 engine which generates 330hp/450Nm and comes mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The vehicle can accelerate from 0-100km/hr in 5.3 seconds and offers a top speed of 262km/hr.
-
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
-
The Panamera 4 10 Years Edition has a spacious cabin with a panoramic sunroof, soft close doors, automatic climate control, heated seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
For connectivity, it has a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a Bose audio system.
It also gets parking assist feature, lane change assist, and multiple airbags.
-
Information
What about the pricing?
-
The Porsche Panamera 4 10 Years Edition is based on the Panamera 4 all-wheel-drive version and carries a price tag of Rs. 1.60 crore (ex-showroom) in India.