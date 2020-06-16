Bengaluru-based start-up Ampere Greaves has launched its new flagship Magnus Pro electric scooter in India at Rs. 73,990. It offers a range of 100km on a single charge and looks pretty much like any other fuel-powered scooter available in the market. The bookings for the e-scooter have commenced in Bengaluru, and it will be made available across the country in a couple of months.

Design Ampere Magnus Pro: At a glance

The Ampere Magnus Pro sports an eye-catching look featuring an indicator-mounted front apron, blacked-out rearview mirrors, alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tires, and under-seat storage. For lighting, it gets an LED headlamp, taillight, and packs a digital instrument console. It also has a ground clearance of 150mm. Moreover, it comes in four color options: Bluish Pearl White, Metallic Red, Graphite Black, and Golden Yellow.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Ampere Magnus Pro offers drum brakes with regenerative braking on both the wheels. The company has also offered a combined braking system (CBS) for better stability while driving. To handle suspension duties, the scooter comes equipped with telescopic forks at the front side and a dual shock unit on the rear end.

Power Power and performance

Magnus Pro is powered by an electric hub motor with a lead battery pack. It offers a range of 100km in Eco mode and 80km in Cruise mode. It also gets a 'Limp home' feature which offers 10km of range when the battery is down to 10%. The e-scooter can accelerate from 0-40 km/hr in 10 seconds and offers a top speed of 55km/hr.

Pocket-pinch What about the pricing?