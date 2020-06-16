-
Bengaluru-based start-up Ampere Greaves has launched its new flagship Magnus Pro electric scooter in India at Rs. 73,990.
It offers a range of 100km on a single charge and looks pretty much like any other fuel-powered scooter available in the market.
The bookings for the e-scooter have commenced in Bengaluru, and it will be made available across the country in a couple of months.
-
-
Design
Ampere Magnus Pro: At a glance
-
The Ampere Magnus Pro sports an eye-catching look featuring an indicator-mounted front apron, blacked-out rearview mirrors, alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tires, and under-seat storage.
For lighting, it gets an LED headlamp, taillight, and packs a digital instrument console. It also has a ground clearance of 150mm.
Moreover, it comes in four color options: Bluish Pearl White, Metallic Red, Graphite Black, and Golden Yellow.
-
Safety
What about safety and suspension setup?
-
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Ampere Magnus Pro offers drum brakes with regenerative braking on both the wheels. The company has also offered a combined braking system (CBS) for better stability while driving.
To handle suspension duties, the scooter comes equipped with telescopic forks at the front side and a dual shock unit on the rear end.
-
Power
Power and performance
-
Magnus Pro is powered by an electric hub motor with a lead battery pack. It offers a range of 100km in Eco mode and 80km in Cruise mode.
It also gets a 'Limp home' feature which offers 10km of range when the battery is down to 10%.
The e-scooter can accelerate from 0-40 km/hr in 10 seconds and offers a top speed of 55km/hr.
-
Pocket-pinch
What about the pricing?
-
The Magnus Pro carries a price tag of Rs. 73,990 and its annual ownership cost is around Rs. 2,700 as opposed to Rs. 27,000 on a petrol-powered scooter.
Moreover, the company is offering three years standard and two-year extended warranty on the vehicle, along with an insurance scheme and low-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 100 per day.