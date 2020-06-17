South Korean auto giant Hyundai has introduced a sportier variant of its popular crossover, the Venue, in its home country. Dubbed as Venue Flux, the new model comes with a host of design updates on the outside along with some nifty changes inside the cabin. It also gets a new engine option as well as a couple of novel driving aids. Here's our roundup.

Looks Hot-stamped front grille is the new highlight

The Venue Flux features a new 'hot-stamped' radiator grille that replaces the chrome slatted grille on the current-generation model. The SUV is offered in a single shade of cosmic grey with an acid-yellow finish on the roof, bumpers, wheel arches, and body side molding. It also houses projector headlamps, LED DRLs, and dual-tone ORVMs with integrated side turn indicators.

Comfort Inside the cabin

Inside, the Flux features grey leather upholstery with acid yellow color stitching on the steering wheel and seats. Similar accents have also been used around the air-conditioner vents and climate controls. The cabin also gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, drive and traction mode selector, climate-controlled front seats, a heated steering wheel, and multiple airbags.

Engine Power and performance

The Hyundai Venue Flux is powered by a 1.6-liter Smartstream petrol engine that produces 123hp of maximum power and 154Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a CVT automatic transmission and offers three driving modes, namely Sport, Eco and Normal. For improved driving, the crossover also gets three traction control modes: Snow, Mud, and Sand.

Information Pricing and availability details yet to be revealed