Following the launch of F 900 R and F 900 XR, BMW Motorrad India has teased the launch of the 2020 BMW S 1000 XR sports tourer on its social media handles.
To recall, the premium motorcycle was unveiled at the EICMA show last year. It comes with an updated design, eye-catching graphics, and an upgraded engine.
Here's our roundup.
A look at the teaser
Design
2020 BMW S 1000 XR: At a glance
The 2020 BMW S 1000 XR sits on an aluminum composite bridge frame with a fully-faired design and stepped-up seat.
It also gets a couple of off-road friendly elements such as a two-step adjustable windscreen and 17-inch alloy wheels with spoked wheels as optional.
Moreover, the adventure tourer gets all-LED fitments for lighting and a TFT instrument panel.
Internals
Power and performance
The 2020 BMW S 1000 XR is powered by a BS6-compliant liquid-cooled 999cc in-line four-cylinder petrol powertrain, which generates 163bhp of maximum power at 11,000rpm and 114Nm of peak torque at 9,250rpm.
However, unlike the BMW S 1000 RR, the bike misses on ShiftCam technology and variable valve timing.
The transmission duties on the motorcycle are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox.
Safety
What about safety and suspension setup?
For the safety of the rider, the BMW S 1000 XR comes equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels along with cornering ABS, lean sensing traction control, six-axis IMU, and drag torque control. It also gets four riding modes - Road, Rain, Dynamic, and Pro.
To handle suspension duties, the bike packs telescopic front forks and an electronically adjustable mono-shock rear suspension.
Information
What about the pricing?
The 2020 BMW S 1000 XR will go on sale next month and is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs. 18-20 lakh (ex-showroom), which is the same as the 2019 variant.