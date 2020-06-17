Following the launch of F 900 R and F 900 XR, BMW Motorrad India has teased the launch of the 2020 BMW S 1000 XR sports tourer on its social media handles. To recall, the premium motorcycle was unveiled at the EICMA show last year. It comes with an updated design, eye-catching graphics, and an upgraded engine. Here's our roundup.

Instagram Post A look at the teaser

Design 2020 BMW S 1000 XR: At a glance

The 2020 BMW S 1000 XR sits on an aluminum composite bridge frame with a fully-faired design and stepped-up seat. It also gets a couple of off-road friendly elements such as a two-step adjustable windscreen and 17-inch alloy wheels with spoked wheels as optional. Moreover, the adventure tourer gets all-LED fitments for lighting and a TFT instrument panel.

Internals Power and performance

The 2020 BMW S 1000 XR is powered by a BS6-compliant liquid-cooled 999cc in-line four-cylinder petrol powertrain, which generates 163bhp of maximum power at 11,000rpm and 114Nm of peak torque at 9,250rpm. However, unlike the BMW S 1000 RR, the bike misses on ShiftCam technology and variable valve timing. The transmission duties on the motorcycle are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

For the safety of the rider, the BMW S 1000 XR comes equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels along with cornering ABS, lean sensing traction control, six-axis IMU, and drag torque control. It also gets four riding modes - Road, Rain, Dynamic, and Pro. To handle suspension duties, the bike packs telescopic front forks and an electronically adjustable mono-shock rear suspension.

Information What about the pricing?