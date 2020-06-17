-
German automaker Mercedes-Benz has officially launched its flagship SUV, the 2020 GLS in India, at an introductory price of Rs. 99.90 lakh.
The third-generation model is offered in two variants: the 400d diesel and a slightly more powerful 450 petrol.
To recall, the car was globally unveiled in April last year at the New York Auto Show.
Exteriors
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS: At a glance
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS is based on the company's Modular High Architecture (MHA) platform, which makes it slighter longer and wider than the outgoing model. It also gets an increased wheelbase of 3,135mm, allowing for more legroom.
Further, the SUV offers a chrome-covered grille, a muscular-looking bonnet with sculpted lines, angular LED headlamps, blacked-out B-pillars, roof rails, and 21-inch alloy wheels.
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
Inside, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS has a spacious cabin with 64-color ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, five-zone automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
Further, it offers a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch MBUX touchscreen infotainment panel, and wireless charging support.
For safety, there are nine airbags, off-road ABS support, blind spot assist, hill-descent control, and 360-degree camera with parking sensors.
Engine
Power and performance
The SUV comes in two variants - GLS 400d diesel and GLS 450 petrol.
The former gets a 3.0-liter diesel engine which makes 330hp/700Nm while the latter offers a 367hp/500Nm 3.0-liter petrol powertrain, coupled with a 48V mild-hybrid system that generates an additional 22hp/250Nm.
Both mills are mated to a nine-speed torque converter automatic gearbox and 4Matic four-wheel-drive system.
Information
What about the pricing?
Mercedes-Benz has launched the 2020 GLS SUV in India at an introductory price of Rs. 99.90 lakh. At this price-point, it takes on BMW X7, which is marginally smaller and comes at a starting price of Rs. 92.50 lakh.