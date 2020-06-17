To celebrate the 50th anniversary of its flagship SUV, the Range Rover, luxury automaker Jaguar Land Rover has unveiled a special model of the vehicle. Globally, only 1,970 units of the car will be produced. They will be available in both standard and long-wheelbase (LWB) form with multiple petrol and diesel options to choose from. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 50th anniversary Range Rover: At a glance

The 50th anniversary Range Rover has a trapezoidal grille with a sculpted bonnet, all-LED lighting setup, 'Auric Atlas' black exterior trim, unique 'script' badging, and 22-inch alloy wheels. The SUV comes in four regular colors of Carpathian Grey, Santorini Black, Rosello Red, and Aruba along with three "extremely limited" heritage colors of Bahama Gold, Davos White, and Tuscan Blue.

Information Power and performance

The 50th anniversary Range Rover is available with a variety of petrol and diesel powertrains. In India, the current-generation model offers a 3.0-liter six-cylinder petrol engine which generates 400hp of power and 550Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to an eight-speed torque converter gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 50th anniversary Range Rover comes with a five-seater cabin with heated seats at the front and back, four-zone automatic climate control, height-adjustable driver's seat, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. For connectivity, it gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Bluetooth connectivity. Further, there are six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, as well as front and rear parking sensors.

Information What about the pricing?