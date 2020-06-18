Hyundai's all-new Creta, which recently broke Maruti-Suzuki's decade-long record, has garnered over 30,000 bookings in India since its launch in March this year. The popular SUV became the company's best-selling model, accounting for nearly half of the total cars (6,883 units) Hyundai sold in the country in May. Notably, the maximum demand is for diesel variants which have grabbed 55% of the overall sales.

Looks 2020 Hyundai Creta: At a glance

The Creta features a big chrome grille on the front along with C-shaped LED adjustable headlights and a muscular bonnet. It also sports a dual exhaust tip, thick wheel arches, chrome-finished door handles, blacked-out B-pillars, and indicator-mounted ORVMs. The skid plates and roof rails also get a contrast-colored finish to accentuate the sporty styling.

Comfort A peek inside the cabin

The Hyundai Creta 2020 gets a Bluetooth-enabled touchscreen infotainment system that features voice control, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also houses a power steering wheel along with new features such as a panoramic sunroof, paddle shifters, and rear seat headrest cushion. Further, the 5-seater SUV offers leather upholstery with contrast stitching on the steering wheels and on the throttle-styled gear selector.

Engine Power and performance

The 2020 Creta comes in three BS6-compliant engine options: 1.5-liter petrol, 1.5-liter diesel, and 1.4-liter GDI turbo-petrol. The petrol mill makes 113bhp/144Nm and comes paired to an iVT automatic transmission gearbox. The turbo-petrol motor churns out 138bhp/242Nm while the diesel unit generates 113bhp/250Nm. Notably, all three powertrains are mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard.

Information Finally, what about the pricing?