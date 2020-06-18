German auto giant Audi has teased the 2020 RS7 Sportback in India, hinting at its imminent launch in the country. According to reports, the company is likely to launch the second-generation four-door performance car by next month. The all-new RS7 will be built on the Volkswagen MLB Evo platform and feature a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. Here are more details.

Twitter Post The official teaser by Audi

Looks Exploring the exteriors

The 2020 RS7 Sportback will look as aggressive as its predecessor with a massive gloss-black honeycomb grille, larger and angular air intakes, sleek matrix LED headlights. The bonnet, front doors, and boot lid will be borrowed from the A7 while the rear section will be similar to the outgoing model. It will also house 21-inch wheels, large wheel arches, and RS7 badging.

Comfort A peek inside the cabin

The upcoming RS7 will feature a dual touchscreen infotainment system on the dashboard with heated RS seats and an automatic climate control feature. The 4-seater cabin will receive an Alcantara trim with RS steering and large paddle-shifters. It will also offer illuminated door sill trims, keyless entry, multiple airbags, and crash sensors, and a rear camera for parking.

Engine Power and performance

The RS7 will derive its power from a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that churns out a maximum power of 591bhp and peak torque of 800Nm. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox that will power all four wheels via the Quattro AWD system. Moreover, the RS7 can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3.6 seconds, and can reach a top speed of 250km/h.

Information Pricing and availability