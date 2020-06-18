Honda has revealed the key features and specifications of its all-new fifth-generation City that is likely to be launched in India next month. The new model, unveiled in Thailand last November, comes with a bunch of styling tweaks, new equipment, and updated interiors. The India-specific version will be offered in two engine options including a new petrol unit. Here's our roundup.

Looks Exploring the exteriors

The 2020 Honda City offers a large chrome grille on the front with wraparound headlights that house LED projector units and DRLs. The rear section features elongated taillights with LED components and a simple rear bumper. The car rides on a wheelbase of 2,600mm and is based on a 'newly designed' platform which is being considered as more rigid, lighter, and safer.

Comfort A peek inside the cabin

The all-new City features a five-seater cabin with adjustable leather seats, multi-functional steering wheel, auto-dimming IRVM, and an electric sunroof. The sedan also gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Honda Connect telematics system with 32 connected car features and Alexa support. For safety, it has six airbags, in-house LaneWatch camera technology, rear parking camera, and automatic headlamps as well as wipers.

Engine Power and performance

The City features a new BS6-compliant 1.5-liter DOHC petrol engine that churns out 121hp of power and 145Nm of peak torque. The motor comes with a 6-speed manual or 7-step CVT transmission and offers a claimed mileage 17.8km/l and 18.4km/l, respectively. The company will also offer a 100hp/200Nm 1.5-liter diesel unit we saw on the outgoing model but in a BS6-compatible avatar.

Information Finally, what about pricing?