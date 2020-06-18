-
Honda has revealed the key features and specifications of its all-new fifth-generation City that is likely to be launched in India next month.
The new model, unveiled in Thailand last November, comes with a bunch of styling tweaks, new equipment, and updated interiors. The India-specific version will be offered in two engine options including a new petrol unit.
Here's our roundup.
Looks
Exploring the exteriors
The 2020 Honda City offers a large chrome grille on the front with wraparound headlights that house LED projector units and DRLs. The rear section features elongated taillights with LED components and a simple rear bumper.
The car rides on a wheelbase of 2,600mm and is based on a 'newly designed' platform which is being considered as more rigid, lighter, and safer.
Comfort
A peek inside the cabin
The all-new City features a five-seater cabin with adjustable leather seats, multi-functional steering wheel, auto-dimming IRVM, and an electric sunroof.
The sedan also gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Honda Connect telematics system with 32 connected car features and Alexa support.
For safety, it has six airbags, in-house LaneWatch camera technology, rear parking camera, and automatic headlamps as well as wipers.
Engine
Power and performance
The City features a new BS6-compliant 1.5-liter DOHC petrol engine that churns out 121hp of power and 145Nm of peak torque. The motor comes with a 6-speed manual or 7-step CVT transmission and offers a claimed mileage 17.8km/l and 18.4km/l, respectively.
The company will also offer a 100hp/200Nm 1.5-liter diesel unit we saw on the outgoing model but in a BS6-compatible avatar.
Information
Finally, what about pricing?
At present, Honda has not revealed the pricing of the new City. However, looking at the upgrades, it is expected to carry some premium over the outgoing model which starts at Rs. 9.91 lakh.