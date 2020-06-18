Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar 125 split seat variant in India at Rs. 79,091. The new model is available in three shades of Black Red, Black Silver, and Neon Green with Matt Black. Apart from a new split seat, the motorcycle also gets newly-added split grab rails and belly pan. However, mechanically, it remains the same as the Pulsar 125 single-seat model.

Design Bajaj Pulsar 125: At a glance

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 sports a minimalistic commuter look and is built on a single down tube frame. The added belly pan, black alloys, and contrast-color accents give it a sportier look. It also gets an analog-digital console along with halogen headlight, an LED taillight, and "Pulsar" badging on both sides of the tank that can carry 15 liters of petrol.

Information On the road

For the safety of the rider, the Bajaj Pulsar 125 split seat model provides disc brake on the front and drum brake on the rear wheel. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by telescopic front forks and twin gas shock unit at the rear.

Internals Engine and Power

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 comes with a BS6-compliant 4-stroke, 2-valve, twin spark 124.4cc engine and a 5-speed manual gearbox. The engine is air-cooled and fuel-injected and comes with kick-start or self-start options. The motor is tuned to produce a maximum power of 11.8hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 10.8Nm at 6,500rpm.

Information Pricing and availability