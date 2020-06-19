Ducati has introduced a new variant of the Hypermotard 950 in the international market. Dubbed as Hypermotard 950 RVE, the new model shares its underpinnings with the standard version while offering some elements of the Hypermotard 950 concept that was showcased last year at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este. Notably, the RVE is positioned between the base-end Hypermotard 950 and the top-spec SP variant.

Design Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE: At a glance

The Hypermotard 950 RVE comes with a supermoto design with a tubular steel trellis frame, halogen headlight with LED DRLs, a fully-digital instrument cluster, and new graffiti paintwork with low thickness decals. It has a saddle height of 870mm to offer an aggressive riding stance and tips the scales at 178kg. As for fuel capacity, it can carry 14.5 liters of petrol.

Information Engine and Power

The motorcycle is powered by a 937cc Desmodromic L-twin cylinder engine that comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The bike is capable of churning out a maximum power of 114hp at 9,000rpm and a peak torque of 96Nm at 7,250rpm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE provides disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS. It also gets a bunch of electronic aids including Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, cornering ABS, and Slide by Brake function. Suspension duties are handled by an adjustable 45mm Marzocchi fork at the front and a Sachs-sourced adjustable monoshock unit at the back.

Information Pricing and availability