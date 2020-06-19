Triumph Motorcycles has officially launched its Tiger 900 model in India. The bike is offered in three variants of GT (Rs. 13.7 lakh), Rally (Rs. 14.35 lakh), the flagship Rally Pro (Rs. 15.5 lakh). The bookings have commenced via the brand's dealerships across the nation. Notably, the launch of Tiger 900 got delayed due to the lockdown resulting out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Design Triumph Tiger 900: At a glance

Triumph Tiger 900 sits on a tubular steel frame and has a naked design. It offers a tall windscreen, heated seats, LED fog lamps, an upward-bent exhaust, and a 20-liter fuel tank. The off-road Rally model packs wire-spoked wheels, while the GT model gets alloy wheels. It also has a 7.0-inch TFT instrument panel with turn-by-turn navigation and GoPro control.

Internals Power and performance

The Triumph Tiger 900 is powered by a BS6-compliant 888cc in-line, liquid-cooled three-cylinder DOHC engine which comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. The mill churns out 94hp of maximum power and 87Nm of peak torque. The GT and Rally models come with Rain, Road, Sport, and Off-Road riding modes whereas the Rally Pro variant gets Rider-configurable and Off-Road Pro modes as additional.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

For safety, the Triumph Tiger 900 offers Brembo Stylema disc brakes on both front and rear wheels along with IMU-based cornering ABS, traction control, bi-directional quickshifter, and tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS). To handle suspension duties, the motorcycle comes equipped with a fully adjustable 45mm USD fork on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?