British automaker Bentley is gearing up to launch its flagship SUV, the Bentayga, in the coming weeks. In the latest update, some images of the facelifted model have leaked online, revealing a refreshed design and updated cabin. Notably, the engine is also expected to get significant upgrades in order to boost the efficiency. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Bentley Bentayga: At a glance

The Bentley Bentayga (facelift) is expected to retain the prominent mesh-designed grille of the outgoing model, but will sport a redesigned headlamp - similar to the company's Continental and Flying Spur models. It should also get a refreshed chrome-covered bumper and a muscular bonnet. On the sides, it may feature blacked-out ORVMs, B-pillars, roof rails, and sportier alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The Bentayga facelift is likely to be powered by a 5,950cc W12 twin-turbo engine, which comes mated to an eight-speed gearbox and an AWD system. The mill should generate 600bhp of maximum power at 5,250rpm, and 900Nm of peak torque at 1,250-4,500rpm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

As per the leaked images, the upcoming Bentayga would offer an updated cabin with automatic climate control, adjustable leather seats, and a multi-functional power steering wheel. Further, it is expected to get a redesigned touchscreen infotainment panel with no physical buttons on its sides. For safety, it should offer multiple airbags, tire pressure monitoring system, ABS with EBD, and parking cameras.

Information What about the pricing?