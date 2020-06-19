-
French automaker Renault has discontinued its flagship five-seater SUV, the Captur, in India due to poor sales.
The vehicle was launched in India in late-2017, and the company had sold just 6,618 units until March this year, averaging a meager 228 units per month.
Meanwhile, Renault is planning to soon launch a new compact-SUV called Kiger and an updated Duster.
Exteriors
Renault Captur: At a glance
The Renault Captur comes with a chrome-covered grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, a silver-colored skid plate at the front, and an all-LED lighting setup.
On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out wheel arches and B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and alloy wheels.
It has a wheelbase of 2,673mm, a ground clearance of 210mm, and a boot space of 392-liters.
Information
Power and performance
In BS4 state of tune, the Renault Captur is powered by a 1,461cc K9K dCi diesel powertrain, which comes mated to a six-speed gearbox and an FWD system. The mill generates 108.49bhp of maximum power, 240Nm of peak torque, and offers a mileage of 20.37km/liter.
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
The Renault Captur has a spacious five-seater cabin with adjustable leather seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel with cruise control.
For connectivity, it gets a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Further, there are four airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.
Information
What about the pricing?
The BS4 model of the Renault Captur SUV carried a starting price of Rs. 9.49 lakh and went up to Rs. 12.99 lakh. At this price point, it rivaled against bestsellers like the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta.