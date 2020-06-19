French automaker Renault has discontinued its flagship five-seater SUV, the Captur, in India due to poor sales. The vehicle was launched in India in late-2017, and the company had sold just 6,618 units until March this year, averaging a meager 228 units per month. Meanwhile, Renault is planning to soon launch a new compact-SUV called Kiger and an updated Duster.

Exteriors Renault Captur: At a glance

The Renault Captur comes with a chrome-covered grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, a silver-colored skid plate at the front, and an all-LED lighting setup. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out wheel arches and B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and alloy wheels. It has a wheelbase of 2,673mm, a ground clearance of 210mm, and a boot space of 392-liters.

Information Power and performance

In BS4 state of tune, the Renault Captur is powered by a 1,461cc K9K dCi diesel powertrain, which comes mated to a six-speed gearbox and an FWD system. The mill generates 108.49bhp of maximum power, 240Nm of peak torque, and offers a mileage of 20.37km/liter.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Renault Captur has a spacious five-seater cabin with adjustable leather seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel with cruise control. For connectivity, it gets a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Further, there are four airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Information What about the pricing?