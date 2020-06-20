Mahindra is expected to launch the 2020 Thar in India sometime in the third quarter of this year. Amid growing speculations about the specifications of the second-generation model, a report has claimed that the new Thar will be offered with an automatic transmission system as well. The upcoming model has already been spied testing on roads, giving us a fair idea about its design.

Looks The expected changes on the outside

As per previously seen spy shots, the 2020 Thar will feature a seven-slat grille based on the Jeep CJ-5 along with a factory-fitted hardtop body and five-spoke alloy wheels. The off-roader will also house new fog lamps integrated on the front bumper along with redesigned ORVMs, side steps, and square-ish windows. In terms of dimensions, it is expected to be bigger than its predecessor.

Comfort 2020 Mahindra Thar to get a more premium cabin

Inside, the second-generation Thar will get a more premium cabin with a new touchscreen infotainment system, multifunctional steering wheel, instrument panel, power windows, and cruise control. This model is also tipped to house a new instrument cluster as well as a touchscreen infotainment panel. Besides that, it will retain the safety features of the existing model.

Engine Under the bonnet

The new Thar is likely to be powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol motor whereas the diesel engine variant could feature a 140hp, 2.2-liter mHawk turbo powertrain. Both the variants will be equipped with a 6-speed manual transmission gearbox. Meanwhile, as per the latest reports, an automatic transmission will also be on offer.

Information Pricing and availability